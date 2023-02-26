Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 74.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 960.10%.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.