Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 344,756 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

SQM stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

