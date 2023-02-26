Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gladstone Capital worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.17 on Friday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Gladstone Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Further Reading

