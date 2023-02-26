Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after buying an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,549,000 after buying an additional 109,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Livent by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,013,000 after purchasing an additional 99,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,915,000 after purchasing an additional 107,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.