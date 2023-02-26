Axa S.A. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Enovis worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $3,406,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enovis Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE ENOV opened at $55.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $128.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,691 shares of company stock valued at $913,451. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

