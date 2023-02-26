PDT Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Certara by 72.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Certara by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 891,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara Trading Down 3.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CERT stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

