PDT Partners LLC Makes New $697,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.20.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $139.34 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $123.36 and a one year high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.18.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

