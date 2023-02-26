Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $43.34 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 21,765 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 289.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

SUPN stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $61,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,072,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,308 shares of company stock worth $2,448,664. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

