Glazer Capital LLC Grows Stake in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMAC. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE BMAC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Black Mountain Acquisition Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

