PDT Partners LLC Sells 14,892 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,892 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 847.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

FHB opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

