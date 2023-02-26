Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,381 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $72.65 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74.

