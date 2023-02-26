Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 76 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 11.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,519,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $183.70 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

