Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,462 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

PECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

