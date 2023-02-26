Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.09 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

