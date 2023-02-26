Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,264 shares of company stock worth $3,182,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

NYSE BLK opened at $683.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $728.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

