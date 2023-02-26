Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $412,000 Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 188.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $54.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

