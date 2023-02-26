iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 895.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,187,000 after purchasing an additional 533,793 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 520,328 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.