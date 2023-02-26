Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fortinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

