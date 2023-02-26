Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $460,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.