Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $214.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.28 and a 200-day moving average of $242.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

