Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

