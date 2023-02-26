BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 94,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

