iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $908,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $713,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.