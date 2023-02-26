iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $908,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $713,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $28.21.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.