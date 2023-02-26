Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,847,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,098,000 after purchasing an additional 203,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after purchasing an additional 361,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 335,492 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

