Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,501,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 186,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $51.85.

