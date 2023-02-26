Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,082 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after buying an additional 319,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,649,000 after buying an additional 305,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

