Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Position Cut by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,009 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $135.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.