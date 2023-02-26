Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of UI stock opened at $268.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.30. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.15 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

