DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in DocuSign by 506.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 216,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $123.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

