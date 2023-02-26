Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Public Storage by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $293.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

