Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Reduced by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $262.31 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.91 and a 200-day moving average of $233.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

