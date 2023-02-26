Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

