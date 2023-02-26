Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Holdings Trimmed by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 756.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

LIT stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

