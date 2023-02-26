Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $739,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Landstar System by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 29.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Landstar System by 17.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $180.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.41.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

