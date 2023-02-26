Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.1 %

SCHW stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 682,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,555,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.