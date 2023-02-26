Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,728 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 603,140 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 131.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 376,300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 278.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 41.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,817,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,817,190.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.