Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $200.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.38. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.



