Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NuVasive by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 338,609 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 64.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 44.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Cowen decreased their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

