Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $287.37 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.18 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $706,686.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,304 shares in the company, valued at $19,515,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $9,182,949. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

