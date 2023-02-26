12,477 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3,509.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 385,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 374,545 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1,454.7% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after acquiring an additional 218,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.68. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

