Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 229.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.87. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Game Technology Profile

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.