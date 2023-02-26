Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,619 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.2 %

About Under Armour

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

