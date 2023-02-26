Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Altisource Asset Management worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

