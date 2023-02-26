Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,911 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,687 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

