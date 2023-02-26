Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1,284.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,385,000 after purchasing an additional 147,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after purchasing an additional 243,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also

