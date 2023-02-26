Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

EFG opened at $88.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.