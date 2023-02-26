Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $637,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OneMain by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in OneMain by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

NYSE:OMF opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.73. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $51.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. OneMain’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

