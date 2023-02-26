Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 893 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.09. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

