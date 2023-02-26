Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 12,608 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FATE. BMO Capital Markets cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,470 shares in the company, valued at $678,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein bought 36,631 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

