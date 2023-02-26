Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $13,493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 683.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 227.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 194,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,812 shares of company stock worth $2,520,435. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.05, a PEG ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $58.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

